WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund (NYSEARCA:DTN) Stock Price Up 0.4%

WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund (NYSEARCA:DTN)’s stock price rose 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $100.23 and last traded at $99.96. Approximately 7,125 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 8,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.58.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000.

WisdomTree Dividend ex-Financials Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Dividend ex-Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of high dividend-yielding stocks outside the financial sector. The Index consists primarily of large and mid-capitalization companies listed on the United States stock exchanges that pass WisdomTree Investments market capitalization, liquidity and selection requirements.

