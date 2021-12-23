Wise (LON:WISE) Trading Up 0.3%

Wise plc (LON:WISE) shares were up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 744.40 ($9.83) and last traded at GBX 738 ($9.75). Approximately 921,778 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,757,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 736 ($9.72).

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 895 ($11.82) target price on shares of Wise in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 824.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06. The stock has a market cap of £7.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.28.

In other news, insider Taavet Hinrikus sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 815 ($10.77), for a total value of £81,500,000 ($107,676,047.03). Also, insider Matthew Briers sold 341,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 806 ($10.65), for a total value of £2,752,224.02 ($3,636,179.18). Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,372,589 shares of company stock worth $8,451,364,882.

Wise Company Profile (LON:WISE)

Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. Its payments infrastructure include various products, including Wise Transfer to send money abroad; Wise Account to meet multi-currency banking needs for people; Wise Business, an account that provides business customers with international banking features; and Wise Platform that allows banks, including credit unions and financial institutions, and enterprise partners to integrate its payments network into their own mobile applications or online banking.

