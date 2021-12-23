WOM Protocol (WOM) Trading 5% Higher This Week

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. WOM Protocol has a total market capitalization of $19.45 million and approximately $562,455.00 worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WOM Protocol has traded up 5% against the US dollar. One WOM Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000369 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005088 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001191 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00043366 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00007468 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

WOM Protocol Profile

WOM Protocol (WOM) is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,207,450 coins. WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io . WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

