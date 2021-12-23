Woodbois (LON:WBI) Shares Up 6.7%

Woodbois Limited (LON:WBI) shares shot up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.70 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.38 ($0.06). 2,554,616 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 2,165,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.10 ($0.05).

The firm has a market cap of £81.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4.42 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4.62.

About Woodbois (LON:WBI)

Woodbois Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the forestry and timber trading businesses in Africa. It offers lumber used for making doors, windows and frames, decking, flooring, housing construction, railway sleepers, cabinet making, furniture, and high end interior finishes; and veneers, which is used in the production of plywood for construction and boat-building industries.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Woodbois Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodbois and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.