Woodcoin Hits Market Cap of $564,277.07 (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One Woodcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0702 or 0.00000138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Woodcoin has a total market capitalization of $564,277.07 and $115,164.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,819.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,108.10 or 0.08083780 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.87 or 0.00322458 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $456.19 or 0.00897673 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00012457 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00073787 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.87 or 0.00411012 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007113 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $130.25 or 0.00256304 BTC.

Woodcoin Profile

Woodcoin (LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

