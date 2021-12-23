Workspace Group (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) Shares Up 17.5%

Shares of Workspace Group plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) shot up 17.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.39 and last traded at $11.39. 238 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.85.

Workspace Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WKPPF)

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

