WOWswap (WOW) Price Up 18.1% This Week

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. WOWswap has a market cap of $5.33 million and approximately $116,273.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WOWswap has traded up 18.1% against the dollar. One WOWswap coin can now be purchased for approximately $10.68 or 0.00021009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00057329 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,081.03 or 0.08030513 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,788.90 or 0.99940558 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.35 or 0.00073489 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00052921 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 51.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007104 BTC.

About WOWswap

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,663 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

WOWswap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOWswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOWswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

