Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) CEO Matt Maddox Sells 20,000 Shares

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $1,801,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of WYNN stock traded up $3.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.88. 3,334,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,376,044. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.09. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $76.03 and a 1-year high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.07). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($7.04) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WYNN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup started coverage on Wynn Resorts in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Argus cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 350.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 100.0% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 200.0% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 83.5% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

