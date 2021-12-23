XMON Price Hits $26,246.72 on Top Exchanges (XMON)

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. During the last week, XMON has traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar. One XMON coin can now be purchased for approximately $26,246.72 or 0.51646127 BTC on exchanges. XMON has a market cap of $39.24 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00057428 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,085.41 or 0.08038937 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,817.36 or 0.99994190 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.56 or 0.00073906 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00054173 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 53.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007219 BTC.

XMON Coin Profile

XMON launched on November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

XMON Coin Trading

