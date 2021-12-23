Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Trading Up 7.6%

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)’s share price was up 7.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $50.68 and last traded at $50.45. Approximately 5,943 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 443,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.89.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on XMTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Xometry from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xometry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.28.

Get Xometry alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.20.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts predict that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Bill Cronin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $2,297,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathy Mayerhofer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $637,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new position in Xometry in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Xometry by 451.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Xometry in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Xometry in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Xometry in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

Xometry Company Profile (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

See Also: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.