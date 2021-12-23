XYO (XYO) Price Up 13.9% This Week

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. XYO has a market cap of $499.92 million and approximately $18.13 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XYO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0389 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, XYO has traded up 13.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00005153 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001177 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00043501 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00007450 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO (XYO) is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork . XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network . The official website for XYO is xyo.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling XYO

