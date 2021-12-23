Yamaguchi Financial Group (OTCMKTS:YFGSF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5.49

Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.49 and last traded at $5.49, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.49.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.65.

Yamaguchi Financial Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:YFGSF)

Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc provides banking and other financial services. It operates through the Banking and Others business divisions. The Banking division offers deposits, loans, domestic and foreign exchange, securities trading, and investment securities. The Others division includes securities, credit card, and leasing business.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Yamaguchi Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamaguchi Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.