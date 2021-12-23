YEE (YEE) 1-Day Volume Hits $116,712.00

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. YEE has a market capitalization of $2.75 million and approximately $116,712.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YEE coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, YEE has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00005241 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00043436 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007251 BTC.

YEE Coin Profile

YEE (YEE) is a coin. It launched on January 11th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 coins. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YEE is www.yeefoundation.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Yee team are striving to construct a YeeChain system supporting fast transaction and high-efficiency storage on the basis of current blockchain technology, and on top of YeeChain, they are updating YeeNet to be a decentralized distributed cloud communication network supporting peer-to-peer, groups, live broadcasting and Internet of Things(IoT). In the beginning stage, Yee will be operated on a public Ethereum network. Yee team will define the whole set of frameworks including YeeChain, YeeNet, YeeCall/YeeWallet/YeeStore and the ecosystems built on it as Yee. Yee will be a blockchain-based cloud communications infrastructure and decentralized social ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling YEE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

