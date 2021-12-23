YFFII Finance (YFFII) One Day Trading Volume Hits $117,615.00

YFFII Finance (CURRENCY:YFFII) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. YFFII Finance has a market capitalization of $5,510.72 and approximately $117,615.00 worth of YFFII Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YFFII Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000362 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, YFFII Finance has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get YFFII Finance alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00005241 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00043436 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007251 BTC.

YFFII Finance Profile

YFFII Finance (YFFII) is a coin. YFFII Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,000 coins. The official website for YFFII Finance is yffii.finance . YFFII Finance’s official Twitter account is @yffiifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YFFII describes itself as the original vision of yearn.finance (YFI). “

Buying and Selling YFFII Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YFFII Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YFFII Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YFFII Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YFFII Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YFFII Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.