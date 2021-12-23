YIELD App Price Tops $0.34 (YLD)

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 23rd. YIELD App has a market cap of $46.91 million and approximately $355,793.00 worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YIELD App coin can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000658 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, YIELD App has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

YIELD App Profile

YIELD App (CRYPTO:YLD) is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 145,871,747 coins and its circulating supply is 139,643,220 coins. The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for YIELD App is yieldapp.medium.com . The official website for YIELD App is www.yield.app

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

Buying and Selling YIELD App

