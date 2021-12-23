YIELD App (YLD) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $732,727.00

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 23rd. YIELD App has a total market cap of $45.38 million and $732,727.00 worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YIELD App coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000672 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, YIELD App has traded up 1% against the dollar.

About YIELD App

YLD is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 145,871,747 coins and its circulating supply is 139,643,220 coins. YIELD App’s official website is www.yield.app . YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . YIELD App’s official message board is yieldapp.medium.com . The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

YIELD App Coin Trading

