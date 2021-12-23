Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Will Post Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) to announce earnings of $1.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.22 and the lowest is $1.19. Heartland Financial USA posted earnings of $1.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will report full year earnings of $5.06 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Heartland Financial USA.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.04. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $175.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on HTLF shares. Stephens upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLF. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 388.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTLF stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.42. 116,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,626. Heartland Financial USA has a 12 month low of $36.71 and a 12 month high of $54.03. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heartland Financial USA (HTLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.