Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Brokerages predict that Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) will announce $1.19 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hub Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.20 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.18 billion. Hub Group posted sales of $952.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full-year sales of $4.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.14 billion to $4.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $5.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hub Group.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. Hub Group had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HUBG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hub Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stephens raised their target price on Hub Group from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Hub Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hub Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.92.

HUBG opened at $80.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Hub Group has a 12 month low of $52.35 and a 12 month high of $86.99.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Hub Group by 38.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hub Group by 27.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hub Group during the second quarter worth about $79,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hub Group during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hub Group during the second quarter worth about $112,000. 91.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

