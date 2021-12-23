Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $651.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) to post $651.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $653.00 million and the lowest is $649.99 million. Korn Ferry reported sales of $475.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full-year sales of $2.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.55 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Korn Ferry.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $639.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.67 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KFY shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 10,000 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $757,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 100.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KFY opened at $74.71 on Thursday. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $41.97 and a twelve month high of $84.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.80%.

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

