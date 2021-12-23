Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) to post earnings of $0.98 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.94. MidWestOne Financial Group reported earnings per share of $1.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $4.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $4.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.47. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MidWestOne Financial Group.

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $49.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.45 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 32.62% and a return on equity of 13.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOFG. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 9,425 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 303,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,740,000 after buying an additional 10,187 shares during the period. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MOFG traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.24. The company had a trading volume of 41 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,733. The stock has a market cap of $505.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.44. MidWestOne Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.88 and a fifty-two week high of $34.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MidWestOne Financial Group (MOFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.