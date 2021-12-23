Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Will Announce Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) to announce earnings per share of $1.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.27 and the lowest is $1.14. Southern First Bancshares posted earnings of $1.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will report full year earnings of $5.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.49 to $5.62. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $4.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Southern First Bancshares.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $26.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.16 million. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 38.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of SFST traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.20. 674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,931. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Southern First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $34.50 and a fifty-two week high of $65.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.91 million, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.93.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Dowling sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.44, for a total transaction of $114,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFST. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 2.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 77.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 0.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,681,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its position in Southern First Bancshares by 12.4% during the second quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 5,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate.

