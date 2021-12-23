Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $152.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) will announce $152.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Viad’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $167.06 million and the lowest is $138.60 million. Viad reported sales of $27.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 447.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Viad will report full year sales of $476.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $462.40 million to $490.83 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $972.66 million to $1.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Viad.

Get Viad alerts:

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($1.17). Viad had a negative return on equity of 77.14% and a negative net margin of 34.29%. The business had revenue of $233.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.81) earnings per share.

VVI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Viad from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viad in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viad in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Viad in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Viad by 119.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Crestview Partners IV GP L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Viad in the third quarter valued at about $121,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VVI opened at $41.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.06. The stock has a market cap of $856.92 million, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.91. Viad has a 12 month low of $32.36 and a 12 month high of $52.72.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viad (VVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.