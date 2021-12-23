Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $553.04 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) will announce sales of $553.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $564.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $539.90 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation posted sales of $338.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 63.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will report full-year sales of $1.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $548.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.80 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 46.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS.

WAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Truist boosted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

In related news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,150 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total value of $477,167.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 3,500 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $414,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WAL. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAL opened at $104.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.66 and its 200 day moving average is $103.67. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.54. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $57.98 and a 12-month high of $124.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.91%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

