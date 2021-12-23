Zacks: Analysts Expect Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $979.07 Million

Equities analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) will report $979.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $994.30 million and the lowest is $969.92 million. Flowers Foods posted sales of $1.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full year sales of $4.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $4.34 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.38 billion to $4.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Flowers Foods.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 5.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist increased their target price on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Shares of FLO stock opened at $27.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.58. Flowers Foods has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $27.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 0.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 80.77%.

In related news, insider Heeth Iv Varnedoe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total value of $77,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLO. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Flowers Foods by 37.8% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 93,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 25,748 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Flowers Foods by 17.4% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 42,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in Flowers Foods by 1.4% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 33,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Flowers Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $281,000. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

