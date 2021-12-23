Zacks: Analysts Expect RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $88.90 Million

Equities research analysts expect RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) to report sales of $88.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for RE/MAX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $88.20 million to $89.59 million. RE/MAX posted sales of $72.45 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that RE/MAX will report full year sales of $329.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $328.80 million to $330.12 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $366.38 million, with estimates ranging from $355.96 million to $380.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow RE/MAX.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. RE/MAX had a positive return on equity of 43.01% and a negative net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $91.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of RE/MAX from $33.50 to $30.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of RE/MAX in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,142,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 9,169 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 27,164 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 72,598 shares during the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RMAX opened at $30.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.19. RE/MAX has a one year low of $26.05 and a one year high of $43.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.82 million, a P/E ratio of -32.60 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -97.87%.

About RE/MAX

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment inlcude operations of the company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription revenue.

