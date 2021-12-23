Zacks: Analysts Expect Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) to Announce $0.71 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.97. Renewable Energy Group reported earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will report full year earnings of $4.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.54. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $4.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Renewable Energy Group.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.66 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.81.

In related news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total value of $286,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd Samuels sold 3,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,022 shares of company stock worth $521,154 in the last 90 days. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REGI traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.91. The company had a trading volume of 11,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,260. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.97. The company has a current ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Renewable Energy Group has a one year low of $40.27 and a one year high of $117.00.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Renewable Energy Group (REGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI)

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.