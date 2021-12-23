Zacks: Analysts Expect Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) to Announce $0.71 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.97. Renewable Energy Group reported earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will report full year earnings of $4.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.54. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $4.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Renewable Energy Group.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.66 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.81.

In related news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total value of $286,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd Samuels sold 3,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,022 shares of company stock worth $521,154 in the last 90 days. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REGI traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.91. The company had a trading volume of 11,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,260. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.97. The company has a current ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Renewable Energy Group has a one year low of $40.27 and a one year high of $117.00.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

