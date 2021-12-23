Zacks: Analysts Expect The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.01 Billion

Analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) will announce $3.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The Blackstone Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.29 billion. The Blackstone Group posted sales of $2.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group will report full-year sales of $10.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.07 billion to $10.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $11.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.93 billion to $12.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Blackstone Group.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The Blackstone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. Bank of America started coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.33.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $130.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Blackstone Group has a twelve month low of $61.27 and a twelve month high of $149.78. The company has a market cap of $89.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $1.0275 dividend. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.81%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total transaction of $5,062,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $413,346,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 35,257 shares of company stock worth $1,442,961 and sold 3,649,349 shares worth $461,447,973. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 102,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,921,000 after buying an additional 6,286 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 7,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 34.2% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 5,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,773,000. Institutional investors own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

