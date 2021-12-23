Zacks: Analysts Expect The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.01 Billion

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2021

Analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) will announce $3.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The Blackstone Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.29 billion. The Blackstone Group posted sales of $2.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group will report full-year sales of $10.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.07 billion to $10.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $11.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.93 billion to $12.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Blackstone Group.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The Blackstone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. Bank of America started coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.33.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $130.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Blackstone Group has a twelve month low of $61.27 and a twelve month high of $149.78. The company has a market cap of $89.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $1.0275 dividend. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.81%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total transaction of $5,062,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $413,346,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 35,257 shares of company stock worth $1,442,961 and sold 3,649,349 shares worth $461,447,973. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 102,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,921,000 after buying an additional 6,286 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 7,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 34.2% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 5,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,773,000. Institutional investors own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Blackstone Group (BX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX)

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.