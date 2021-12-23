Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.13 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) to post sales of $2.13 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.18 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.09 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton posted sales of $1.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full-year sales of $8.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.43 billion to $8.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $9.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.03 billion to $9.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Booz Allen Hamilton.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BAH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

NYSE BAH opened at $82.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.37. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12 month low of $75.15 and a 12 month high of $100.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.66%.

In related news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,336,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAH. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,119,000 after acquiring an additional 14,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 36.3% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 72,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after acquiring an additional 19,344 shares in the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

