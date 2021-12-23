Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $278.81 Million

Brokerages forecast that CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) will post $278.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CONMED’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $278.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $279.80 million. CONMED posted sales of $252.83 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that CONMED will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CONMED.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $248.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.29 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNMD. TheStreet raised CONMED from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on CONMED from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.60.

NYSE CNMD opened at $139.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 69.94, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. CONMED has a 12 month low of $106.15 and a 12 month high of $159.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.69 and a 200-day moving average of $136.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. CONMED’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In other CONMED news, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 14,000 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $2,156,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark E. Tryniski sold 13,020 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.52, for a total value of $2,037,890.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,802 shares of company stock worth $12,982,859. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED during the third quarter valued at about $14,466,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of CONMED by 3.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 329,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,124,000 after acquiring an additional 11,915 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of CONMED by 118.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 17,468 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of CONMED in the third quarter worth approximately $382,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CONMED by 155.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 24,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 14,676 shares during the period.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

