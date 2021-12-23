Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $104.48 Million

Analysts forecast that First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) will announce sales of $104.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Busey’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $106.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $103.80 million. First Busey posted sales of $103.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that First Busey will report full-year sales of $402.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $399.00 million to $406.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $412.19 million, with estimates ranging from $409.46 million to $415.59 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Busey.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $104.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.41 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 28.25%.

Separately, B. Riley raised their price target on First Busey from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in First Busey by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 48,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Busey by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 873,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,550,000 after purchasing an additional 29,045 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in First Busey by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 67,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in First Busey by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in First Busey by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,015,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,031,000 after purchasing an additional 126,539 shares in the last quarter. 46.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BUSE opened at $26.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.01. First Busey has a 12 month low of $20.58 and a 12 month high of $28.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.82%.

About First Busey

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

