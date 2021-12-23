Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Will Post Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Intel’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the lowest is $0.89. Intel posted earnings per share of $1.52 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intel will report full-year earnings of $5.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $5.29. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $4.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Intel.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.42.

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 200.0% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.51. The company had a trading volume of 513,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,469,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. Intel has a one year low of $46.07 and a one year high of $68.49. The firm has a market cap of $209.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.24.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intel (INTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.