Zacks: Brokerages Expect Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $654.35 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) will announce $654.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Brookdale Senior Living’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $660.64 million and the lowest is $648.06 million. Brookdale Senior Living reported sales of $852.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will report full-year sales of $2.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Brookdale Senior Living.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $1.31. The company had revenue of $641.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.48 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a negative return on equity of 38.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookdale Senior Living presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

NYSE BKD opened at $5.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $950.61 million, a PE ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.31 and a 200 day moving average of $6.95. Brookdale Senior Living has a 1 year low of $4.15 and a 1 year high of $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

In related news, EVP George T. Hicks sold 24,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $147,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 156,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 36,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 258,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

