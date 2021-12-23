Zacks: Brokerages Expect Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $526.38 Million

Brokerages forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) will announce $526.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $517.00 million and the highest is $539.00 million. Steven Madden reported sales of $352.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full year sales of $1.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Steven Madden.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $525.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SHOO. Citigroup upped their target price on Steven Madden from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Steven Madden in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Steven Madden from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Steven Madden from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.88.

In other Steven Madden news, Director Peter Migliorini sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $275,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Amelia Varela sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $3,765,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHOO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,203 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,600,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,687,000. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOO stock opened at $44.74 on Thursday. Steven Madden has a fifty-two week low of $32.31 and a fifty-two week high of $51.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 33.15%.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

