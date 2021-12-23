Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.03 Billion

Brokerages predict that Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) will post $16.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sysco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.96 billion and the highest is $16.13 billion. Sysco posted sales of $11.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sysco will report full-year sales of $65.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $64.57 billion to $66.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $69.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $66.95 billion to $70.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sysco.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.29.

In related news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $2,842,528.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $299,713.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Sysco by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 22,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Sysco stock opened at $75.27 on Thursday. Sysco has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.72. The company has a market capitalization of $38.59 billion, a PE ratio of 57.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.43%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

