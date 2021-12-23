Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €101.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) received a €101.00 ($113.48) price objective from stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 44.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZAL. Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($103.37) price objective on Zalando in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €119.00 ($133.71) price objective on Zalando in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays set a €110.00 ($123.60) target price on Zalando in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($108.99) target price on Zalando in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($134.83) target price on Zalando in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zalando currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €106.76 ($119.96).

FRA:ZAL opened at €69.96 ($78.61) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €77.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is €88.57. Zalando has a 52 week low of €36.33 ($40.82) and a 52 week high of €49.86 ($56.02).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

