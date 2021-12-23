Zano Market Cap Reaches $26.95 Million (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. One Zano coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.46 or 0.00004836 BTC on major exchanges. Zano has a total market cap of $26.95 million and $464,175.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zano has traded up 15.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,682.08 or 0.99661770 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00055868 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.03 or 0.00289119 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.33 or 0.00450961 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004878 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.91 or 0.00151235 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00009379 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00010313 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001849 BTC.

About Zano

ZANO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,988,965 coins and its circulating supply is 10,959,465 coins. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zano is zano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Buying and Selling Zano

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

