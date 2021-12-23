Zap 24 Hour Volume Hits $57,844.00 (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. In the last week, Zap has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. One Zap coin can currently be bought for $0.0173 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. Zap has a total market cap of $4.08 million and approximately $57,844.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00005289 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001181 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00042653 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00007027 BTC.

Zap Profile

ZAP is a coin. It was first traded on October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zap’s official website is www.zap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Buying and Selling Zap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

