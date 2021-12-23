Zenfuse (ZEFU) Price Tops $0.0705 on Top Exchanges

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 23rd. One Zenfuse coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0705 or 0.00000138 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zenfuse has a total market cap of $4.79 million and approximately $304,046.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zenfuse has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zenfuse Profile

Zenfuse (CRYPTO:ZEFU) is a coin. It launched on October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,927,135 coins. Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zenfuse is zenfuse.io . The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

Buying and Selling Zenfuse

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zenfuse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zenfuse using one of the exchanges listed above.

