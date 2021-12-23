ZEON 1-Day Volume Hits $129,698.00 (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 109.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One ZEON coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ZEON has traded 74.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZEON has a market cap of $42.88 million and $129,698.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00005367 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001183 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00042846 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00007068 BTC.

About ZEON

ZEON is a coin. It was first traded on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. ZEON’s official website is zeon.network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

