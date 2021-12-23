Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME) Shares Gap Down to $8.48

Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE:ZME)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.48, but opened at $8.00. Zhangmen Education shares last traded at $8.00, with a volume of 40 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.69.

Get Zhangmen Education alerts:

Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($4.78) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $194.75 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZME. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zhangmen Education during the third quarter worth $118,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zhangmen Education during the second quarter worth $245,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Zhangmen Education during the second quarter worth $380,000. Finally, Warburg Pincus LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zhangmen Education during the second quarter worth $211,695,000. Institutional investors own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

Zhangmen Education Company Profile (NYSE:ZME)

Zhangmen Education Inc, online education company, provides personalized online courses to K-12 students in the People's Republic of China. It offers one-on-one and small-class after-school tutoring services covering all K-12 academic subjects to students between 3 and 18. The company was formerly known as Global Online Education Inc and changed its name to Zhangmen Education Inc in April 2021.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Zhangmen Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhangmen Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.