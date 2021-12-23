Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Shares Gap Down to $5.44

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.44, but opened at $5.22. Zhihu shares last traded at $5.17, with a volume of 13,612 shares.

Several research firms have commented on ZH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zhihu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Zhihu in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of Zhihu in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zhihu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.32.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.44.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZH. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Zhihu during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Zhihu during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Zhihu by 947.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.71% of the company’s stock.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

