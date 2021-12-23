Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $175.20.

Several analysts have weighed in on Z shares. Stephens cut their target price on Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

In related news, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total transaction of $3,104,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Aimee Johnson sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $123,809.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,343 shares of company stock valued at $5,959,728 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in Z. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Zillow Group by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,800,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,794 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,409,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $741,231,000 after buying an additional 2,041,490 shares in the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 2,600,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,164,000 after buying an additional 1,350,000 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,597,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,783,000 after buying an additional 620,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 224.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 892,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,664,000 after buying an additional 617,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Z opened at $62.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.43 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.62 and a 200-day moving average of $91.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zillow Group has a 52 week low of $52.57 and a 52 week high of $208.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 4.36%.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

