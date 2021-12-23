ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Trading 29.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 23rd. One ZIMBOCASH coin can now be purchased for $0.0398 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZIMBOCASH has traded down 29.4% against the US dollar. ZIMBOCASH has a total market cap of $63.27 million and approximately $60,266.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00055612 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,918.30 or 0.08097186 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,291.21 or 0.99794012 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00073334 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00049122 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002668 BTC.

About ZIMBOCASH

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,590,616,010 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash

Buying and Selling ZIMBOCASH

