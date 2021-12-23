Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) EVP Roxanne Lagano Sells 1,315 Shares

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.70, for a total transaction of $317,835.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Roxanne Lagano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of Zoetis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.09, for a total transaction of $293,363.35.

On Friday, October 22nd, Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of Zoetis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total transaction of $273,559.45.

ZTS traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $242.51. 1,172,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,716,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.74 billion, a PE ratio of 58.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $220.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.84. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.41 and a 1 year high of $244.39.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,587,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Zoetis by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 42,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,281,000 after buying an additional 6,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.10.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

