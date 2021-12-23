Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Acquired by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 797 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $7,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Zoetis by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 129,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,056,000 after purchasing an additional 12,722 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 12,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZTS opened at $241.57 on Thursday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.41 and a 1-year high of $241.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $219.98 and a 200-day moving average of $205.58. The firm has a market cap of $114.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.21, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total value of $273,559.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total transaction of $3,234,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,019 shares of company stock worth $9,711,094 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Argus upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.10.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

