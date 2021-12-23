Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Insider Amit Sinha Sells 8,333 Shares

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) insider Amit Sinha sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.68, for a total transaction of $2,688,892.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Amit Sinha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 21st, Amit Sinha sold 20,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.94, for a total transaction of $6,178,800.00.

On Thursday, December 16th, Amit Sinha sold 8,204 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $2,461,282.04.

On Thursday, December 9th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.52, for a total transaction of $2,145,640.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.68, for a total transaction of $2,377,760.00.

On Thursday, November 11th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.23, for a total transaction of $2,416,610.00.

On Thursday, October 28th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.75, for a total transaction of $2,203,250.00.

On Thursday, October 14th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.61, for a total transaction of $2,048,270.00.

On Thursday, September 30th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.31, for a total transaction of $1,829,170.00.

Shares of ZS traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $323.00. 930,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,948,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.03 and a 12-month high of $376.11. The company has a market cap of $45.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.85 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $323.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.62.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 45.93% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. The firm had revenue of $230.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 2.5% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 0.3% during the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 16,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,347,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Zscaler during the third quarter worth $8,391,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the third quarter worth $1,031,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Zscaler by 2.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $206.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $326.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $295.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.19.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

