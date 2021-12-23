ZumCoin (ZUM) Price Hits $0.0010 on Exchanges

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 21.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One ZumCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. ZumCoin has a market capitalization of $1.00 million and $6.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded up 64.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000021 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About ZumCoin

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

ZumCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

