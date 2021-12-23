ZUSD Price Up 0.9% Over Last Week (ZUSD)

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One ZUSD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZUSD has a market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $286,253.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZUSD has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00057187 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,088.93 or 0.08040518 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,782.12 or 0.99858494 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.33 or 0.00073409 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00052747 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 46.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00006881 BTC.

About ZUSD

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

Buying and Selling ZUSD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

