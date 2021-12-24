-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) will announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Vicarious Surgical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.11). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vicarious Surgical will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.27). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.50). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vicarious Surgical.
Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05).
Shares of NYSE:RBOT opened at $11.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 61.49, a quick ratio of 61.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Vicarious Surgical has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $15.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.90.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000.
Vicarious Surgical Company Profile
Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
