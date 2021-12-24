-$0.08 EPS Expected for Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) will post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Soleno Therapeutics’ earnings. Soleno Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.33) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Soleno Therapeutics.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 868.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 116,378 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 50,305 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.08% of the company’s stock.

SLNO traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.54. 245,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,384,095. Soleno Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $3.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.87.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The firm focuses on the treatment of metabolic and neurobehavioral disorder. It offers its lead candidate, Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), an oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS).

